Dow Strings Together Third-Straight Triple Digit Pop

Stocks closed higher for a third-straight session Tuesday, as investors monitored the geopolitical fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. The biggest move for the day came from the 10-year Treasury note, which fell 15 basis points today to 4.68%. The fall in bond yields across the board helped the Dow secure a third-straight triple digit win and its longest win streak since Aug. 30. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 logged outsized wins of their own, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) clocked to its lowest close since Sept. 25.

Signal: Don't sweat the Zscaler stock pullback.

pullback. Biotech stock hits 52-week low on dumpy data.

hits 52-week low on dumpy data. Plus, PLTR's new deal; EV stock opportunity; and an earnings report to watch.

5 Things to Know Today

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and other major organizations expressed "profound concern" regarding the industry in a letter to the Federal Reserve. (CNBC) Activist investors will have to disclose their aggressive plays more quickly, per a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vote. (MarketWatch) Retail trader favorite inks huge army contract. Is now the time to buy this EV stock? A pre-earnings look at a red-hot pizza stock.

Oil Futures Retreat After Rally

Oil futures erased some of yesterday's rally, as investors pondered the impact of the Israel-Gaza war on black gold prices in the Middle East. Crude for November delivery lost 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.97 per barrel.

Gold prices rose for a third-straight session, with December-dated gold gaining $11 to settle at $1,875.30 an ounce.

