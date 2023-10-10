News & Insights

Dow Strings Together Third-Straight Triple Digit Pop

October 10, 2023 — 04:28 pm EDT

Stocks closed higher for a third-straight session Tuesday, as investors monitored the geopolitical fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. The biggest move for the day came from the 10-year Treasury note, which fell 15 basis points today to 4.68%. The fall in bond yields across the board helped the Dow secure a third-straight triple digit win and its longest win streak since Aug. 30. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 logged outsized wins of their own, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) clocked to its lowest close since Sept. 25.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and other major organizations expressed "profound concern" regarding the industry in a letter to the Federal Reserve. (CNBC)
  2. Activist investors will have to disclose their aggressive plays more quickly, per a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vote. (MarketWatch)
Oil Futures Retreat After Rally

Oil futures erased some of yesterday's rally, as investors pondered the impact of the Israel-Gaza war on black gold prices in the Middle East. Crude for November delivery lost 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $85.97 per barrel.

Gold prices rose for a third-straight session, with December-dated gold gaining $11 to settle at $1,875.30 an ounce.  

