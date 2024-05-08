News & Insights

Dow Stays Up, Logs 6th-Straight Win

May 08, 2024 — 04:30 pm EDT

It was another choppy day on Wall Street, as traders brushed off tech sector profit taking and unpacked Federal Reserve commentary. In a prepared statement, Boston Fed President Susan Collins said the central bank's rate policy will remain steady until inflation moves "sustainably" toward the 2% target.

The Dow added 172 points for a sixth-straight win, the S&P 500 finished flat, and the Nasdaq closed in the red. Continuing its path lower, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its fifth loss in the last six sessions.

  • Gloomy forecast drags software stock.
  • Aluminum stock sports bullish setup.
  • Plus, Reddit's earnings; e-tail stock's plunge; and Peloton's options activity.

5 Things to Know Today

  1. AstraZeneca (AZN) is dropping its Covid-19 vaccine worldwide. (CNBC)
  2. U.S. President Joe Biden revealed plans for a new data-center complex. (MarketWatch)
  3. Breaking down Reddit's first earnings report.
  4. E-tail stock's worst day ever.
  5. Why options traders love Peloton stock.

Oil Prices Bounce from 8-Week Low

Oil prices finished higher after falling to a nearly eight-week low earlier in the session. While U.S. government data showed a surprise weekly decline in domestic crude inventories, it also revealed an increase in product inventories and worries regarding demand. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 61 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $78.99 a barrel.

Gold prices fell as investors awaited rate-cut clues. June-dated gold futures shed $7.00 to trade at $2,322.80 per ounce, at last check.  

