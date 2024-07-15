News & Insights

Markets
RUT

Dow Stays Hot, Adds 210 Points For Record Close

July 15, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by pmartin@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks extended their winning ways into a new week today. The Dow picked up a fourth-straight win, thanks to another triple-digit pop and record close. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, also finished confidently in the black, the former falling just short of its own record finish.

Small caps continue their resurgence as well, with the Russell 2000 (RUT) adding nearly 2% today. Wall Street got a jolt of optimism when Goldman Sach's top economist Jan Hatzius outlined a case for interest rate cuts ahead of July's Federal Reserve meeting. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

closing summary july 15

nyse nasdaq july 15

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Former President Donald Trump taps J.D. Vance as running mate. (MarketWatch)
  2. Cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) is getting closer to Bitcoin (BTC). (Bloomberg)
  3. Tesla bulls are enjoying the ride. 
  4. No post-earnings pop for BlackRock stock today.
  5. Cleveland-Cliffs shakes up the steel sector.

Earnings July 15

UVOL July 15

Gold Back on Track as Political Uncertainty Swirls

Oil prices slipped again today, with demand taking a hit after the lackluster data out of China.  August-dated West Intermediate (WTI) crude shed 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $81.91 per barrel.

Gold prices rose today, the safe-haven asset capitalizing on the political uncertainty of the assassination attempt on former President Trump.  August-dated gold futures added $8.20, 0.3% to settle at $2,428.90 an ounce for the day.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RUT
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.