Dow Starts Off Week With Modest Win

The Dow finished on a modestly high note today, closing in the black after trading on both sides of the aisle earlier in the day. The blue-chip index spent the morning in the red, down triple digits at its session lows amid global growth concerns stemming from weak data out of Europe. But the Dow ultimately drifted higher, propped up by upbeat U.S. manufacturing data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also made valiant efforts to reverse early losses, but neither index was successful by the close.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 26,949.99) recorded a 14.9-point, or 0.1%, gain. American Express (AXP) had the best day of the 18 blue-chip gainers, finishing up 1.2%, while UnitedHealth Group (UNH) led the 11 laggards with its 1.8% drop. 3M company (MMM) broke even.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,991.78) logged a 0.3-point loss, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,112.46) closed down 5.2 points, or 0.1%.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 14.91) shed 0.4 point, or 2.7%.

5 Items on our Radar Today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears ready to concede that his power is in jeopardy. Following deadlocked parliamentary elections last week, Netanyahu approached centrist rival Benny Gantz about forming a unity government. There's been no indication Gantz is considering the proposal. (Reuters) Apple (AAPL) announced today that it will make its new Mac Pro desktop in the U.S., as opposed to China. This comes after the tech giant received federal product exclusions to avoid import tariffs on parts it needs for the computer. The new desktop will be assembled in Austin, Texas. (CNBC) Nike (NKE) options volume ran hot ahead of earnings tomorrow. Options bulls are targeting more Facebook (FB) upside next month. Behind big moves from these 3 healthcare stocks.

There are no earnings to report today.

Gold Logs Highest Close In Nearly Two Weeks

Oil prices rose today, as concerns about Saudi supply still linger following last week's attack on crude facilities. November-dated crude futures gained 55 cents, or 1%, to settle at $58.64 per barrel.

Gold rose today as lackluster eurozone data increased demand for the safe-haven asset. Gold for December delivery added $16.40, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,531.50 an ounce, its highest close in nearly two weeks.

