DOW Starts Commercial Operations of Adhesive & Gap Filler

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced the mechanical completion of its new VORATRON Polyurethanes Systems adhesive and gap filler production line, and start of commercial operations at the Polyurethanes Systems House in Ahlen, Germany.



Dow will increase the capacity of its VORATRON Polyurethane Systems product line tenfold to ensure that it can fulfill the rising demand for these materials in battery assembly solutions for e-mobility. Dow VORATRON Polyurethane Systems solutions, such as high-strength adhesives and thermally conductive composites, are critical to meeting the rapidly increasing mechanical and thermal management performance requirements of various electric car battery designs.



VORATRON Polyurethane Systems supports Tiers and OEMs in achieving their performance, processing and sustainability goals by offering low-density materials that meet the automotive industry's goal of reducing vehicle weight. Improved processability, such as low squeezing force and better rheology and kinetics, provide flexibility and efficiency to varied assembly methods. High-performance thermally conductive adhesives and gap fillers allow the combination of tailored mechanical properties and effective thermal management, both of which are crucial to electric vehicle safety, range and dependability.



The site operations, which use 100% renewable energy, also enable Tiers and OEMs to achieve their sustainability goals. All process machinery, forklifts and movers at the site are powered by electrical motors, contributing to Dow's ongoing efforts to minimize carbon emissions around the world.



Shares of DOW have gained 12.3% over the past year compared with a 2.7% rise of its industry.



On the first-quarter call, Dow said that demand in key end-use markets such as packaging, mobility and energy applications is trending higher sequentially, which is in sync with its expectations at the beginning of the year.



The company expects its high-value organic growth investments and advantaged portfolio to allow it to deliver earnings growth and increased shareholder value as the economic recovery gains strength. This provides DOW with the financial flexibility to advance its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings improvement annually by 2030.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Dow currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include ATI Inc. ATI, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Ecolab Inc. ECL.



ATI carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. ATI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 8.3%. The company’s shares have soared 60.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while matching it once, with the average earnings surprise being 15.1%. The company’s shares have soared 129.4%% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecolab's current-year earnings is pegged at $6.59 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 26.5%. ECL, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 1.3%. The company’s shares have rallied roughly 39.5% in the past year.





