Dow Stages Impressive Rebound, Closes with Triple-Digit Gain

Despite being down 487 points at its session lows, the Dow bounced back to secure a triple-digit win. The Nasdaq closed comfortably higher as well, as the tech sector rebounded amid falling interest rates, while the S&P 500 struggled for direction before posting a modest gain. Wall Street shifted quite a bit of focus overseas today, after the selloff throughout Asian markets highlighted the lockdowns in China. Twitter (TWTR) remained a hot topic as well, after news that the social media giant accepted Elon Musk's takeover offer.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,049.46) rose 238.1 points, or 0.7%. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) topped the list of Dow members with a 2.5% rise, while Verizon (VZ) sank to the bottom after shedding 3.1%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,296.12) added 24.3 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,004.85) climbed 165.6 points, or 1.3%.

Lastly, the Cboe Market Volatility Index (VIX - 27.02) fell 1.2 points, or 4.2%.

5 Things To Know Today

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft returned safely to earth with the private crew of Axiom Space’s Ax-1 mission today. (CNBC) Facebook parent Meta (META) is opening a retail store on May 9, and adding an online store to its website, giving a "glimpse into the future as the Metaverse comes to life." (MarketWatch) Coca-Cola stock hit a record high today. Breaking down Kellogg's bear note from Deutsche Bank. Why Nkarta stock skyrocketed from last session's lows.

Gold Falls to 2-Month Low

Oil prices fell for the day, securing the front-month contract's lowest finish in two weeks, as China's lockdowns weighed on the commodity. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $3.53, or 3.5%, to settle at $98.54 a barrel.

Gold futures fell for the fifth-straight session, marking the lowest settlement for a front-month contract since Feb. 25. June-dated gold dropped $38.30, or 2%, to settle at $1,896 an ounce as the U.S. dollar rose.

