Dow, SPX Notch Record Closes Following COVID-19 Vaccine News

After a tumultuous week embroiled in confusion surrounding the U.S. Presidential Election, which ultimately concluded with former Vice President Joe Biden being named president elect, stocks rallied to record levels today. The main driver of today's positive price action was optimistic trial data from drugmakers Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX), which showed a 90% efficacy rate in its COVID-19 vaccine. The Dow soared 834 points today, notching a new record-high close, and earlier traded as much as 1,600 points above fair market value. Elsewhere, the S&P 500 also reached a record, while the Nasdaq Composite underperformed slightly as "stay-at-home" stocks like Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon.com (AMZN) struggled.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 29,157.97) rose 834.6 points, or 3%, for the day. American Express (AXP) surged 21.4% to lead the list of Dow winners today. Meanwhile, Home Depot (HD) paced the list of losers with a 5% drop

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,550.50) added 41.1 points, or 1.2%, for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,713.78) fell 181.5 points, or 1.5% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 25.75) lost 0.9 point, or 3.6% for the day.

With U.S. President-elect Joe Biden slated to take office in January, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said he's looking forward to working with the administration. (Reuters) The coronavirus pandemic is still at the forefront of investors' minds, but additional stimulus is still a ways away.(CNBC)

Oil Marks Multi-Month High on Vaccine News

The recent COVID-19 vaccine news is impacting oil as well. Prices have surged in what became crude's biggest daily gain in over six months, with December-dated crude rising $3.15, or 8.5%, to $40.29 a barrel.

Gold, meanwhile, plunged, as investors dumped bullion in favor of riskier commodities, on the aforementioned vaccine news. As a result, December gold fell $97.30, or 5%, to settle at $1,854.40 an ounce for the day.

