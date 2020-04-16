Dow, SPX Inch Higher To Close Out Volatile Day

The Dow finished the volatile day slightly higher, a majority of gains pared by another brutal jobs report, which showed 5.2 million unemployment claims in the past week alone. Though earnings data surrounding most stocks also remains dim, the Nasdaq managed to end the day up nearly 140 points thanks to a lead in tech, while the S&P 500 finished marginally higher after hovering just above breakeven most of the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 23,537.68) rose 33.3 points, or 0.1% for the day. UnitedHealth (UNH) topped the charts with a 6% win, while Boeing (BA) finished at the bottom with a 8% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,799.55) added 16.2 points, or 0.6%, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,532.36) tacked on 139.19 points, or 1.7% for the day.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 40.11) shed 0.7 point, or 1.8%.

Gold Drops on Strengthening Dollar

Oil futures remained unchanged, staying at their lowest session since February 2002, after a day of attempted rebounds. May-dated futures remained at $19.87 a barrel.

Gold futures ended lower today as the dollar strengthened, marking the second straight session of declines. Gold for June delivery dropped $8.50, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,731.70 per ounce.

