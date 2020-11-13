Dow, SPX Finish With Weekly Wins Amid Vaccine Optimism

The major indexes ended Friday on a good note, as investors bet on stocks tied to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, and remained hopeful of a smooth economic recovery in 2021. Still, the surge of coronavirus cases in the U.S. and abroad kept a lid on gains. In response, the Dow index rose nearly 400 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also secured nifty wins on the day. Today's positive news also saw the blue-chip and the SPX lock in wins for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite slid to its third weekly loss in four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 29,479.81) rose 399.6 points, or 1.4%, for the day, and 4.1% for the week. The list of winners was long today, with Cisco (CSCO) coming out on top after adding 7.1% and no blue chips ending in the red.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,585.15) added 48.1 points, or 1.4%, for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 11,829.29) gained 119.7 points, or 1% for the day. The former tacked on 2.2%, while the latter lost 0.6%, this week.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 23.10) fell 2.3 points, or 8.9% for the day, and 7% for the week.

U.S. President Donald Trump saw more legal challenges fall short, as he withdrew his efforts in Arizona and a judge rejected a bid in Michigan. (CNBC) In France, the second week of lockdowns has led to a decrease in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations, according to health ministry data.(Reuters) Bulls and bears alike should consider this fashion retail stock. Best Buy stock could prove to be a pandemic winner. Analysts are piling on UTZ amid acquisition rumors.

Oil Loses the Day, Wins the Week

Rising COVID-19 infections once again put a damper on oil prices today, as did swelling output from Libya. Still, optimism surrounding a vaccine for the virus kept losses in check. In response, December-dated crude fell 99 cents, or 2.14%, to $40.13 a barrel, but rose 7.3% this week.

Gold price rose, as investors flocked to bullion amid skepticism surrounding a potential vaccine and the toll increasing virus cases could have on the economy. December gold added $12.90, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,886.20 an ounce for the day, but lost 3.4% for the week.

