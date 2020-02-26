Dow, S&P Drop More Than 3% for Second Straight Day

Stocks plunged another 3% on Tuesday as the market continues to worry about the coronavirus spreading outside of China… and possibly having a much bigger impact here in the U.S.



It may be hard to remember now, but the market actually attempted a partial comeback this morning from Monday’s epic selloff. The Dow advanced almost 200 points in the opening hour. But that didn’t last long.



The index finished the day lower by 3.15% (or nearly 880 points) to 27,081.36. Adding that to yesterday’s more than 1000-point plunge, the Dow has pulled back more than 1900 points in just two days.



That’s the worst point plunge over consecutive sessions ever! (The two 1000-point selloffs in February 2018 came in the same week, but not in back-to-back sessions.)



It’s pretty much the same story in the other major indices. The S&P was down 3.03% to 3128.21, while the NASDAQ dipped 2.77% (or about 255 points) to 8965.61. These indices dropped 3.35% and 3.71%, respectively, on Monday.



It was bad enough to learn yesterday that coronavirus cases were rising in places like South Korea and Italy, but the CDC provided us with a reality check today that the U.S. could be next.



We’ve been pretty lucky so far with relatively few cases, but U.S. public health officials think that luck will eventually run out.



And if it does, the impact “could be bad” with major disruptions in everyday life. The CDC thinks we should be preparing for such circumstances right now.



So far, the U.S. is restricting travel with China and is quarantining any cases that are found. Meanwhile, U.S. Health and Human Services wants billions of dollars in additional funding to fight the outbreak.



Of course, the problem is that we don’t know how bad this is going to get. That’s why we’re not see a lot of calls for dip buying from the editors or other market watchers just yet.



But those calls will happen!



The trick between now and then is trying not to panic and remembering that this coronavirus outbreak will eventually come to an end with a recovery close behind.



Today's Portfolio Highlights:



Stocks Under $10: Since being added back in October, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) grew into one of the portfolio’s biggest winners and was often on the Top Movers list. However, the stock is now a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Brian might have let it stay a little longer under more normal circumstances, but not during such a sharp selloff. Therefore, he sold MAXR on Tuesday for a 109.4% return. The editor also got out of Ardmore Shipping (ASC). The new buy is National CineMedia (NCMI), a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) operator of a digital in-theater network. The stock has beaten in three out of the last four quarters with a positive earnings surprise of more than 18% in that time. Most recently, it topped by 20% on February 20. Read the full write-up for more on today’s moves.



Value Investor: Selloffs are normal and healthy, so there’s no need to be panicking right now. However, investors should still address their weaknesses in case the selling continues. That’s what Tracey did on Tuesday by getting out of mid-cap mortgage REIT Newmark Group (NMRK). It’s gone on a nice run for the portfolio since being added last May, but it only had a “so-so” quarterly report with an earnings miss. Plus, it remains a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The editor sold NMRK today for a 25.9% return. She also sold Herman Miller (MLHR) for a 2.1% return and Delta (DAL) for a loss.



Counterstrike: The market may be panicking, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Jeremy is keeping his cool and not letting a headline event cause a fire sale in the portfolio (though some stops wouldn’t be a bad idea). Instead, he added Dropbox (DBX) on Tuesday with a 6% allocation. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) offers a platform that enables users to share files, photos, songs and spreadsheets. Last week, it reported a strong quarter that included positive surprises on the top and bottom lines, a raised first-quarter revenue guidance, and even a share buyback. The news finally broke DBX out of its malaise since going public, but the market weakness put an end to that. However, the editor thinks this name is poised to move higher again and get past $25. Read the full write-up for more.



Insider Trader: This portfolio’s patience in Mastercard (MA) has really paid off, as Tracey sold half of the position on Friday for a double-digit return. She’s doing it again on Tuesday since the near-term for this payment solutions staple could be rocky due to the coronavirus. The company said it would impact revenue this quarter. The editor still likes MA and thinks this is a temporary issue. However, the stock has been in the portfolio for a longer-than-usual seven months, so she decided to sell the remaining half on Tuesday for an 11.4% return. Of course, if insiders dive back into the name during this turbulence, then so will Tracey.



Zacks Short List: This portfolio was built for uncertain times like these. For example, four of the five companies that were sold in this week's adjustment were positive and three of them had double-digit returns! Those stocks that were short-covered on Tuesday include:



• Spirit Aerosystems (SPR, +12.7%)

• Las Vegas Sands (LVS, +12.4%)

• MGM Resorts (MGM, +12.3%)

• Baozun (BZUN, +1.4%)

• Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)



The new buys that replaced these names were:



• Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

• CyberArk Software (CYBR)

• Gardner Denver (GDI)

• Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

• Tesla (TSLA)



Learn more about this emotion-free portfolio that takes advantage of falling and volatile markets by reading the Short List Trader Guide.



