Dow, S&P 500 Suffer 3rd-Straight Loss

All three major indexes settled with losses today, brushing off modest midday gains and this morning's upbeat ADP private payrolls data. Despite a softening labor market -- a good sign for the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy -- the Dow and S&P 500 are now mired in a three-day losing streak. Despite the skid, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), was range-bound and remains near annual low levels.
- Bull signal flashing for CME Group stock.
- JP Morgan chiming in on the energy sector today.
- Plus, two credit card stocks in focus; a travel stock for bulls; and PYPL downgraded.
5 Things to Know Today
- Takeaways from the Senate hearing that featured eight big-bank CEO's, including JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley. (Reuters)
- The White House supports allowing the Indigenous nation, inventors of the sport of lacrosse, to compete in the sport in the 2028 Olympics under its own flag. (MarketWatch)
- Why these credit card stocks rose today.
- Airbnb stock has layers of technical support in place.
- Analyst: PayPal stock at risk of "transition year."
Oil Falls for 5th Straight
Oil futures dropped for the fifth-straight session, after U.S. data showed high gasoline inventories. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $2.94, or 4.1%, to settle at $69.38 a barrel -- its lowest level since June.
Gold futures are climbing back toward their recent record highs. At last look, February gold futures were up 0.5% at $2,045.50.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.