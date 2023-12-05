News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as Bond Yields Retreat

December 05, 2023 — 04:28 pm EST

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Stocks stalled out again today, with the Dow settling lower, the S&P 500 closing flat, and the Nasdaq managing a minor win. Despite the December dreariness on Wall Street, job openings fell to 8.7 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021 and signaling a cooling labor market. In response, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped below the key 4.2% for the first time since early September. 

  • Robinhood stock boosted by crypto trading volume
  • Put traders eye lithium stock after downgrade. 
  • Plus, stock market sentiment shifting into November; Dow stock at a crossroads; and NOK loses AT&T deal. 
 

Summary 1205

NYSE Nasdaq 1205

5 Things to Know Today

    1. Goldman Sachs sees an increasingly supportive environment for deal-making on Wall Street. (MarketWatch)
    2. The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released early after leaking online. (Bloomberg)
    3. Plenty of buying power to fuel a Santa Claus Rally. 
    4. Blue-chip pharma stock updates guidance. 
    5. Behind Nokia stock's three-year lows

    Earnings 1205

    UVOL 1205

    Oil Falls for 4 Straight

    Oil futures dropped for the fourth-straight day to settle at their lowest level since July. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1%, to settle at $72.32 a barrel. 

    Gold prices are slipping further from yesterday's record highs. At last look, February gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.30.  

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Markets
    Schaeffer
    Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
    More articles by this source ->

    Stocks mentioned

    SPX
    DJIA

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.