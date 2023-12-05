Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as Bond Yields Retreat

Stocks stalled out again today, with the Dow settling lower, the S&P 500 closing flat, and the Nasdaq managing a minor win. Despite the December dreariness on Wall Street, job openings fell to 8.7 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021 and signaling a cooling labor market. In response, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped below the key 4.2% for the first time since early September.

Robinhood stock boosted by crypto trading volume .

. Put traders eye lithium stock after downgrade.

after downgrade. Plus, stock market sentiment shifting into November; Dow stock at a crossroads; and NOK loses AT&T deal.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Falls for 4 Straight

Oil futures dropped for the fourth-straight day to settle at their lowest level since July. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1%, to settle at $72.32 a barrel.

Gold prices are slipping further from yesterday's record highs. At last look, February gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.30.

