Dow, S&P 500 Stumble as Bond Yields Retreat

Stocks stalled out again today, with the Dow settling lower, the S&P 500 closing flat, and the Nasdaq managing a minor win. Despite the December dreariness on Wall Street, job openings fell to 8.7 million in October, the lowest level since March 2021 and signaling a cooling labor market. In response, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped below the key 4.2% for the first time since early September.
- Robinhood stock boosted by crypto trading volume.
- Put traders eye lithium stock after downgrade.
- Plus, stock market sentiment shifting into November; Dow stock at a crossroads; and NOK loses AT&T deal.
5 Things to Know Today
- Goldman Sachs sees an increasingly supportive environment for deal-making on Wall Street. (MarketWatch)
- The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI was released early after leaking online. (Bloomberg)
- Plenty of buying power to fuel a Santa Claus Rally.
- Blue-chip pharma stock updates guidance.
- Behind Nokia stock's three-year lows.
Oil Falls for 4 Straight
Oil futures dropped for the fourth-straight day to settle at their lowest level since July. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1%, to settle at $72.32 a barrel.
Gold prices are slipping further from yesterday's record highs. At last look, February gold futures were down 0.2% at $2,038.30.
