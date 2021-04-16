Dow, S&P 500 Stay Hot, Score Record Closes

The Dow rose 165 points today to score a record close and its third-straight win. The S&P 500 continued its recent rampage up the charts as well, securing a fresh closing high as well as its fourth-straight weekly win. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq managed to eke out a daily win, with all three indexes enjoying weekly gains. Also noteworthy, the Dow Transportation Average (DJT) marked its 11th-straight weekly gain -- its longest streak in 32 years. Strong bank earnings continued to lift spirits through the end of the week, while Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its lowest close since Feb. 2020.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

One analyst sees an attractive entry point for Sunrun stock.

for Sunrun stock. Coinbase stock has taken Wall Street by storm.

has taken Wall Street by storm. Plus, support in place for solar name; UAL undervalued; and where Bitcoin could be headed next.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 34,200.67) rose 164.7 points, or 0.5% for the day, and 1.2% for the week. Cisco Systems (CSCO) topped the list of blue chips, adding 2.3%, while Boeing (BA) dropped to the bottom after shedding 1.2%.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,185.47) added 15.1 points or 0.4% for the day, and 1.4% for the week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,052.34) gained 13.6 points, or 0.1% for the day, and 1.1% for the week.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 16.22) lost 0.4 point, or 2.5%, for the day, and 2.8% for the week.

Tension between the U.S. and Russia is increasing, as Russia made moves in response to U.S. sanctions. (MarketWatch) The Biden administration will allocate $1.7 billion toward tracking coronavirus variants, as the mutations make preventing the spread more challenging. (CNBC) Can this solar giant bounce back on the charts? Analyst: United Airlines stock is "undervalued." A look at Bitcoin with Schaeffer's founder and CEO Bernie Schaeffer.

Oil, Gold Rise for the Week

Oil futures fell today after four-straight sessions of gains, finishing the week up 6.4% on upbeat supply/demand sentiment. May-dated crude dropped 33 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $63.13 a barrel.

Gold futures extended yesterday's seven-week high, with June-dated gold rising $13.40, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,780.20. Declining bond yields gave the commodity a boost, and prices ended the week with around a 2% gain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.