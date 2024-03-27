News & Insights

Dow, S&P 500 Snap Losing Streaks; Nasdaq Rallies in Final Hour

March 27, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped their three-day losing streaks on Wednesday, with the former stacking up a 477-point gain. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq rallied in the final hour of trading to settle higher. Wall Street is eyeing tomorrow's jobs and gross domestic product (GDP) data, as well as Friday's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, though the market will be closed for the Good Friday holiday. Elsewhere, the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) saw its first daily loss in four sessions.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • Millions in funding boost Moderna stock.
  • Why Robinhood stock hit a two-year high.
  • Plus, Dow stock nabs record; Carnival's beat-and-raise; and don't ignore this rare SPX signal.

Closing Indexes Summary March 27

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats March 27

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Amazon.com (AMZN) invested another $2.75 billion on artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic, adding to its initial $1.25 billion investment. (CNBC)
  2. Walt Disney (DIS) and a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reached a settlement regarding the governance of a special tax district. (Wall Street Journal
  3. Blue-chip stock nabs record high on drug approval.
  4. Carnival stock popped on raised annual revenue outlook.
  5. Unpacking SPX performance after a run of bullish newsletters.

Corporate Earnings March 27

Unusual Options Activity March 27

Gold Extends Rally Ahead of PCE Reading

Oil prices finished lower on Wednesday, but avoided steeper losses after U.S. data pointed to smaller-than-expected weekly jump in commercial crude inventories. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) shed 27 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.35 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices finished higher, as traders continued to look ahead to the release of the core PCE price index for February. June-dated gold rose $13.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $2,212.70 per ounce on the day.

1x1

