Dow, S&P 500 Reverse Gains as New York Weighs Full Lockdown

After jumping to record highs earlier today thanks to the rollout of Pfizer's (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., the Dow slipped into the red toward the end of the day to close roughly 184 points lower. The potential for further virus-related restrictions weighed on investors' minds, especially after New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio warned the city could soon go into another “full shutdown." The S&P 500 also gave back modest gains to finish lower, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended substantially higher.

Elsewhere, a bipartisan group of lawmakers will soon propose a $908 billion stimulus package, though major differences over state and local government aid remain. The rising number of COVID-19 infections also made headlines, after more than 219,000 cases were reported on Saturday, and the U.S. death toll broke the 300,000 record.

Hanesbrands stock moved lower after a Stifel downgrade.

A billion-dollar acquisition sent a popular video game stock higher.

Tesla stock brushes off production shutdown; computer software surges closer to pre-pandemic levels; and buzzing DoorDash downgraded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 29,861.55) fell 184.8 points, or 0.6% on the day. McDonald's (MCD) led the Dow components with a 2% rise, while Walt Disney (DIS) paced the laggards, falling 3.7%.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,647.49) dropped 16 points, or 0.4% for the day. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 12,440.04) was up 62.2 points, or 0.5% for the day.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 24.72) added 1.4 point, or 6.05% for the day.

Pfizer is negotiating with the U.S. federal government to provide an extra 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses next year, in addition to the original 100 million. (CNBC) A Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory committee will meet on Thursday to discuss whether or not to authorize Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine. (MarketWatch) Tesla stock brushes off 18-day production shutdown thanks to S&P news. An upgrade pushed this computer software stock closer to pre-pandemic levels. Newly listed DoorDash stock struggling to maintain positive price action.

There were no notable earnings reports today.

Gold Prices Fall on Heels of U.S. Vaccine Rollout

Oil prices finished higher today, even after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cut its 2021 world oil-demand forecast to 5.9 million barrels a day. The vaccine tailwinds increased hopes of lifting global fuel demand. January-dated crude added 42 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $46.99 per barrel.

Gold prices, meanwhile dropped to their lowest level in almost two weeks. The arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. was a sure contributor to the negative price action, as was the hope for additional stimulus, prompting investors to turn away from the safe-haven commodity. In turn, February-dated gold fell $11.50, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,832.10 an ounce.

