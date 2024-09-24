Dow, S&P 500 Nab More Record Highs

Wall Street brushed off dwindling consumer confidence on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting record closes once again as Nvidia (NVDA) stock surged. The Nasdaq also settled higher, with China-based stocks rallying after the country implemented stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked its fourth-straight daily loss.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

China's stimulus measures boost 3 mining stocks .

. Visa stock lower as lawsuit looms.

lower as lawsuit looms. Plus, cheap stocks to watch; a fresh peak for LOW; and SBUX downgraded.

5 Things to Know Today

Novo Nordisk (NVO) CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen defended the pricing of weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic before Senate. (CNBC) TikTok removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the U.S. presidential election. (MarketWatch) Keep these 2 stocks under $20 on your radar. Fresh bull note pushes Lowe's stock to record highs. Starbucks' turnaround may take a while, says analyst.

There were no earnings of note today.

Oil Rises Amid Hurricane Threat

China's latest stimulus measures and the threat of another hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to higher oil prices on Tuesday. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude arose $1.19, or 1.7%, to settle at $71.56 per barrel.

Gold prices chalked up another record high as investors bet on more interest rate cuts and monitored tension in the Middle East. Gold for December delivery was last seen 1% higher at $2,680.00.

