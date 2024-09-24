News & Insights

Markets

Dow, S&P 500 Nab More Record Highs

September 24, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Wall Street brushed off dwindling consumer confidence on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting record closes once again as Nvidia (NVDA) stock surged. The Nasdaq also settled higher, with China-based stocks rallying after the country implemented stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) marked its fourth-straight daily loss. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • China's stimulus measures boost 3 mining stocks.
  • Visa stock lower as lawsuit looms. 
  • Plus, cheap stocks to watch; a fresh peak for LOW; and SBUX downgraded.

Closing Index Summary September 242024

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats September 242024

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Novo Nordisk (NVO) CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen defended the pricing of weight loss drug Wegovy and diabetes drug Ozempic before Senate. (CNBC)
  2.  TikTok removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the U.S. presidential election. (MarketWatch)
  3. Keep these 2 stocks under $20 on your radar.
  4. Fresh bull note pushes Lowe's stock to record highs.
  5. Starbucks' turnaround may take a while, says analyst.

There were no earnings of note today.

Unusual Options Activity September 242024

Oil Rises Amid Hurricane Threat

China's latest stimulus measures and the threat of another hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico contributed to higher oil prices on Tuesday. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude arose $1.19, or 1.7%, to settle at $71.56 per barrel.

Gold prices chalked up another record high as investors bet on more interest rate cuts and monitored tension in the Middle East. Gold for December delivery was last seen 1% higher at $2,680.00.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.