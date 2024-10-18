Dow, S&P 500 Log Longest Weekly Win Streaks of 2024

Stocks finished the day higher, with the Nasdaq rising triple-digits for its third-straight daily gain with help from Netflix's (NFLX) post-earnings pop. For the week, all three benchmarks notched their sixth consecutive weekly gains, marking the Dow and S&P 500's longest weekly win streaks since December. Both benchmarks also continued their record runs, closing at all-time highs. Elsewhere, small caps outperformed for the week, with the Russell 2000 Index (RUT) carrying out a 1.9% weekly gain.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Blockbuster blue chip eyeing more records.

eyeing more records. 5-minute rundown on this week's biggest news.

on this week's biggest news. Plus, more on the NFLX surge; CVS' c-suite shakeup; and potential contrarian retailers to eye.

5 Things to Know Today

Hopes for a cease-fire in Gaza have been ignited after Israel killed Hamas' top leader on Wednesday. (Bloomberg) Automobile maker Stellantis (STLA) is continuing in its process to cut costs, next with plans to sell land in Arizona. (CNBC) Streaming parent enjoyed a major post-earnings pop. C-suite shakeup triggered drugstore stock slide. Three retail stocks with major contrarian potential.

Oil Marks Worst Week in Over a Year

Despite yesterday's brief respite, oil logged a steep loss for the day and week, as demand worries seem unshakable. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude shed $1.45, or 2.1%, to settle at $69.22 per barrel for the session, and 8.4% for the week -- its largest weekly drop in over a year.

On the flip side, gold managed to log a healthy weekly gain, climbing around 2.4% as election uncertainty and Middle East tensions continued. For the session, gold for December delivery has added 0.9% to trade at $2,732.40, at last check.

