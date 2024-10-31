Dow, S&P 500 Log First Monthly Loss Since April

Stocks finished the month with a thud, selling off in scary fashion fitting for Halloween. The Dow lost 378 points, and has finished in the red in eight of the last nine sessions. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also fell victim to dismal post-earnings reactions from Big Tech, the latter suffering its worst single-session decline since Sept. 3.

All three major indexes finished with monthly losses, the Dow and S&P 500's first since April. As Election Day nears and investor restlessness churns, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its highest close since Aug. 7.

5 Things to Know Today

Commodities Post Monthly Wins Despite Daily Chop

Oil prices climbed today, as geopolitical tensions propped up demand. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 65 cents, or 1%, to settle at $69.26 per barrel for the session. For the month, black gold added 1.6%.

Gold prices suffered their largest one-day drop since July, as profit-taking took hold amid conflicting data and global anxieties. Gold for December delivery shed $51.50, or 1.8%, at $2,749.30 an ounce. Despite the sudden pullback, the safe-haven asset finished October up 3.4%.

