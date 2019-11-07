Dow, S&P 500 hit record closes as investors digest trade news

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 notched record closing highs on Thursday as the latest signs of progress in U.S.-China trade relations relieved investors, but a report raising fresh worries about the outlook for a deal limited the day's gains.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.44 points, or 0.66%, to 27,675, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 8.42 points, or 0.27%, to 3,085.2 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 23.89 points, or 0.28%, to 8,434.52.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.