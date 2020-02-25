US Markets

Dow, S&P 500 fall 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears

Caroline Valetkevitch Reuters
The Dow and S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 880.79 points, or 3.15%, to 27,080.01, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 97.59 points, or 3.03%, to 3,128.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61.

