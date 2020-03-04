US Markets

Dow, S&P 500 end more than 4% higher after Biden's Super Tuesday lead

Stephen Culp Reuters
Wall Street roared back to life on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 each ending more than 4% higher, as former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the "Super Tuesday" primary contests jolted healthcare stocks and upbeat economic data helped soothe worries about the coronavirus impact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,172.26 points, or 4.52%, to 27,089.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 126.72 points, or 4.22%, to 3,130.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 334.00 points, or 3.85%, to 9,018.09.

