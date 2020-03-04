Dow, S&P 500 end more than 4% higher after Biden's Super Tuesday lead

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street roared back to life on Wednesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 each ending more than 4% higher, as former Vice President Joe Biden's strong showing in the "Super Tuesday" primary contests jolted healthcare stocks and upbeat economic data helped soothe worries about the coronavirus impact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1,172.26 points, or 4.52%, to 27,089.67, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 126.72 points, or 4.22%, to 3,130.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 334.00 points, or 3.85%, to 9,018.09.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp Editing by Chris Reese)

((caroline.valetkevitch@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6393; Reuters Messaging: caroline.valetkevitch.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.