Dow, S&P 500 Eke Out Gains as Nasdaq Snoozes

Stocks once more traded within a tight range today, churning ahead of a big week for tech earnings. The Dow finished modestly higher, closing near session highs after a dip into negative territory. The S&P 500 finished marginally in the black, while the Nasdaq spent the day churning below breakeven. Investors spent most of the low-volume session on the sidelines ahead of pivotal reports from the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Meta Platforms (META) later this week.

Things to Know Today

In a shock to the cable news industry, Fox News' Tucker Carlson and CNN's Don Lemon were both let go today. (USA Today) As Chile tightens its lithium production, neighboring Argentina is opening its doors (Reuters) Options traders are blitzing Life Storage Stock. This lithium stock is on the mend. Solar stock hit with rare bear note.

Gold Finishes 20 Cents Shy of 2K

Oil prices climbed today for a much-needed back-to-back win. Northern Iraqi imports have been halted amid breakdowns in government negotiations, causing black gold to stay hot. May-dated crude added 89 cents, or 1.1%, to close at $78.76 per barrel.

Gold prices made a run at $2,000, but ultimately finished below the psychologically-significant level. June-dated gold added $9.30 or 0.5%, to settle at $1,999.80 an ounce.

