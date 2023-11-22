Dow Sneaks In Triple-Digit Win Ahead of Holiday Break

The Dow managed to snag a 184-point gain before Thanksgiving, with the market closed tomorrow to observe the holiday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also scored wins following upbeat consumer sentiment data, despite the energy sector's struggles after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) rescheduled its meeting. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield backtracked some of its earlier losses, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) extended its losing streak to four straight days.

Autodesk stock flooded with bear notes .

. Put traders should consider this biotech stock.

should consider this biotech stock. Plus, retailer watchlist; behind URBN's post-earnings plummet; and keep tabs on this chip stock.

5 Things to Know Today

OpenAI brought Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after the startup's board fired him, after hundreds of employees threatened to leave. (CNBC)

Four border crossings closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge over in Niagara Falls. (MarketWatch) Relevant retail stocks to watch after Black Friday. Urban Outfitters stock plunged despite quarterly win. Options traders picked up this chip stock after earnings.

Oil Drifts Lower on Rescheduled OPEC+ Meeting

The decision to reschedule the OPEC+ meeting to Nov. 30 pushed oil prices lower. Also weighing on the commodity was an increase in U.S. crude supplies. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 67 cents, or 0.9%, to close at $77.10 a barrel today.

Meanwhile, gold prices slipped back below the psychologically significant $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields recovered slightly from their two-month lows. December-dated gold shed $8.70, or 0.4%, to close at $2,001.60 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.