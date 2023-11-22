Dow Sneaks In Triple-Digit Win Ahead of Holiday Break

The Dow managed to snag a 184-point gain before Thanksgiving, with the market closed tomorrow to observe the holiday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also scored wins following upbeat consumer sentiment data, despite the energy sector's struggles after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) rescheduled its meeting. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield backtracked some of its earlier losses, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) extended its losing streak to four straight days.
- Autodesk stock flooded with bear notes.
- Put traders should consider this biotech stock.
- Plus, retailer watchlist; behind URBN's post-earnings plummet; and keep tabs on this chip stock.
5 Things to Know Today
- OpenAI brought Sam Altman back as CEO less than a week after the startup's board fired him, after hundreds of employees threatened to leave. (CNBC)
- Four border crossings closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint on the American side of a U.S.-Canada bridge over in Niagara Falls. (MarketWatch)
- Relevant retail stocks to watch after Black Friday.
- Urban Outfitters stock plunged despite quarterly win.
- Options traders picked up this chip stock after earnings.
Oil Drifts Lower on Rescheduled OPEC+ Meeting
The decision to reschedule the OPEC+ meeting to Nov. 30 pushed oil prices lower. Also weighing on the commodity was an increase in U.S. crude supplies. January-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 67 cents, or 0.9%, to close at $77.10 a barrel today.
Meanwhile, gold prices slipped back below the psychologically significant $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened and Treasury yields recovered slightly from their two-month lows. December-dated gold shed $8.70, or 0.4%, to close at $2,001.60 an ounce for the day.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.