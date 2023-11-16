News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Dow Snaps Win Streak With Triple-Digit Loss

November 16, 2023 — 04:30 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow snapped a four-day win streak on Thursday, as Walmart's (WMT) grim forecast weighed on the blue-chip index. A wider-than-expected drop in import prices for October contributed to today's pessimism, while lackluster manufacturing data did little to ease concerns. Meanwhile, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 settled just above breakeven, despite struggles for energy and tech stocks.  

  • Walmart stock brushes off quarterly win.
  • How this retail stock won over call traders.
  • Plus, behind CSCO's plummet; Goodyear Tire stock upgraded; and oil stock pullback not a cause for concern.
 

Closing Index Summary November 162023

NYSE and Nasdaq Stat November 162023

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Boeing (BA) secured 295 aircraft orders in four days at the Dubai Airshow, amid strong demand for wide-body jets despite safety scandals in recent years. (CNBC)
  2. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) missed third-quarter revenue estimates and cut its full-year outlook, amid “ongoing consumer hesitancy" on furniture spend. (MarketWatch)
  3. Disappointing forecast weighs on Cisco stock.
  4. Why this firm sang Goodyear Tire stock's praises.
  5. Don't sweat Pioneer Natural Resources stock's pullback.

Earnings November 162023

Unusual Options Activity November 162023

Oil Prices Plummet Amid Demand Fears

Oil prices extended their decline on Thursday, closing at their lowest level since July as traders worried energy demand would slow down after today's batch of economic data. December-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $3.76, or 4.9%, to close at $72.90 a barrel for the day.

Meanwhile, gold prices settled higher, as Wall Street continued to bet on the end of the Federal Reserve's interest rate campaign. December-dated gold rose $22.30, or 1.1%, to close at $1,986.60 an ounce for the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.