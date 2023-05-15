Dow Snaps Losing Streak; S&P 500, Nasdaq Settle Higher

Stocks settled modestly higher on Monday, with the Dow snapping a five-day losing streak, as investors monitored U.S. debt ceiling talks. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stated she was told regulators had "found some areas of agreement" in their negotiations. The Empire State Manufacturing survey kept optimism in check, though, after showing a bigger-than-expected drop in New York manufacturing activity for May.

European Union (EU) regulators gave Microsoft’s (MSFT) proposed $69 billion acquisition of gaming concern Activision Blizzard (ATVI) the green light. (CNBC) Blue chip 3M (MMM) fired Michael Vale, its group president and chief business and country officer, due to “inappropriate personal conduct and violation of company policy."(MarketWatch) Analyst upgrades pushed these 2 stocks higher. Charles Schwab stock bucking banking sector rut. Bull signal says precious metal stock has room to run.

Gold, Oil Gain Amid Debt Ceiling Speculation

Oil prices snapped a three-day losing streak on Monday, as investors demonstrated optimism over a U.S. debt ceiling deal. A potential crude buyback for the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve also provided tailwinds. June-dated crude added $1.07, or 1.5%, to close at $70.04 per barrel.

Gold prices settled higher as well, with many traders also expecting the U.S. debt ceiling talks to face challenges. June-dated gold rose $2.90, or 0.1%, to close at $2,022.70 an ounce.

