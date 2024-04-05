News & Insights

Markets
SPX

Dow Snaps Losing Streak, Marks Worst Week Since March 2023

April 05, 2024 — 04:27 pm EDT

Written by lmccandless@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow recovered some of yesterday's staggering 530-point drop today, snapping a four-day losing streak and finally ending its second-quarter slump. The blue-chip index finished the day up 307 points, though it's still notching its worst week since March 2023, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suffered weekly losses as well.

Investors inspected better-than-expected jobs data today, though it brought mixed sentiment regarding its potential reverberations into Fed rate decisions. Meanwhile, consumer credit rose 3.4% in February, down from January's 4.2% rate. 

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

indexesapr5

nyseapr5

5 Things to Know Today

  1. Due to stiff competition from China-based electric vehicle (EV) makers, Tesla (TSLA) is getting rid of its low-cost car plan(Reuters)
  2. McDonald's (MCD) will buy all 225 franchises in Israel from local company Alonyal Ltd. due to boycotts. (CNBC
  3. Rosenblatt Securities sees tailwinds blowing for 2 tech stocks. 
  4. Analyzing the risks and rewards of options trading. 
  5. Cinemark stock hit with double upgrade

There were no earnings of note today. 

uvolapr5

Oil Rose Nearly 5% This Week

Oil prices rose for the sixth consecutive session amid tensions in the Middle East. May-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $86.91 a barrel for the day, and 4.5% for the week. 

Gold prices hit even more record highs today, with June-dated U.S. gold futures rising $36.90 or 1.6%, to $2,345.40 per ounce on Friday and 3.9% on the week.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.