Dow Snaps Losing Streak Amid Easing Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine gave Wall Street a much-needed lift on Tuesday, after the former said it was returning some troops at the Ukrainian border to their deployment bases. In response, the Dow added more than 420 points to snap a three-day losing streak. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also scored substantial wins, joining the blue-chip index in nabbing their first victory in four sessions.

In other news, the producer price index (PPI) rose a higher-than-expected 1% in January. The red-hot reading comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes, which will be released tomorrow and may offer clues on the future of interest rate hikes and inflation.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

A pre-earnings deep dive on Walmart stock .

. Merger talks boost Monster Beverage stock.

boost Monster Beverage stock. Plus, space travel stock attracts options bulls; analyst turns bearish on TGT; and Avis Budget Group stock brushes off earnings beat.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,988.84) added 422.7 points, or 1.2% for the day. Salesforce.com (CRM) led the gainers with a 3.8% pop, while Chevron (CVX) paced the laggards with a 0.7% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,471.07 ) rose 69.4 points, or 1.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 14,139.76 ) gained 348.8 points, or 2.5% for today's session.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 25.70) fell 2.6 points, or 9.3% for the day.

5 Things To Know Today

Lumber prices have been climbing since December, adding roughly $19,000 to the cost of a new home, per the National Association of Home Builders. (CNBC) Canada announced sweeping measures to end trucker protests against Covid-19 restrictions, which have resulted in blocked U.S. border crossings. (MarketWatch) Why options bulls blasted this skyrocketing space travel stock. Cowen warned against Target stock ahead of its earnings report. Avis Budget Group stock brushed off upbeat quarterly results today.

Oil, Gold Prices Plummet as Geopolitical Outlook Improves

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine finally started to ease. Nonetheless, black gold held out above the psychologically significant $90 level. For the day, March-dated crude dropped $3.39, or 3.6%, to settle at $92.07 per barrel.

Gold prices edged lower as well, despite just yesterday notching a three-month high. Investors turned away from the safe-haven precious metal today amid an improving geopolitical scenario. In response, April-dated gold shed $13.20, or 0.7%, to finish at $1,856.20 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.