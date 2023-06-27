Dow Snaps 7-Day Skid as Tech Sector Pops

The Dow added triple digits and snapped its seven-session losing streak, shaking off a rough post-earnings bear gap from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), thanks to a deluge of economic data. A renewed interest in tech stocks helped the Nasdaq and S&P 500 settle substantially higher as well, with the former logging its best single-session pop since May 26.

5 Things to Know Today

Gaming tool maker Unity (U) surged after announcing an artificial intelligence (AI) software marketplace. (CNBC) The U.S. just issued its 41st aid package to Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion. (MarketWatch) Options traders are buying the dip on this REIT. Eli Lilly stock jumped after trial data. Enovix stock could squeeze shorts.

Oil, Gold Prices Pull Back

Oil prices tumbled Tuesday, following signs that the European Central Bank (ECB) could further hike interest rates. In addition, investors are awaiting data concerning U.S. fuel consumption during the summer driving season. August-dated crude lost $1.67, or 2.4%, to close at $67.70 per barrel for the day.

Gold prices also slipped today, following strong economic readings. August-dated gold shed $10, or 0.5%, to close at $1,923.80 an ounce.

