Dow Snaps 4-Week Losing Streak as Bond Yields Retreat

The Dow rallied more than 380 points Friday for its third-straight daily win, and snapped a four-week losing run. Likewise, the S&P 500 snapped a three-week losing streak, while the Nasdaq scored its best week in a month, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its worst week of the year. Bond yields pulled back earlier today, helping to bolster sentiment on Wall Street.

Gold Logs First Winning Week in More than a Month

Oil futures reversed earlier losses, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports that there was an internal debate to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In addition, optimism over Chinese demand helped April-dated crude futures tacked on $1.52, or 1.9%, to close at $79.68 per barrel. For the week, black gold added 4.4%.

Gold prices broke free from a four-week losing streak, and turned in their fourth winning session in five, after the U.S. dollar eased. Specifically, April-dated gold futures added $14.10, or roughly 0.8%, to settle at $1,854.60 per ounce Friday, and 2.1% for the week.

