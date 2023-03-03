Markets

Dow Snaps 4-Week Losing Streak as Bond Yields Retreat

March 03, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by jscott@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow rallied more than 380 points Friday for its third-straight daily win, and snapped a four-week losing run. Likewise, the S&P 500 snapped a three-week losing streak, while the Nasdaq scored its best week in a month, and the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its worst week of the year. Bond yields pulled back earlier today, helping to bolster sentiment on Wall Street.

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Amazon.com (AMZN) announced it will pause construction on parts of its second headquarters in Virginia. (CNBC)
  2. Questions surrounding Silvergate Capital's (SI) viability dented cryptocurrencies today. (MarketWatch
  3. Why options traders blasted Costco stock.
  4. The solar stock that nabbed a 14-year high.
  5. Is this home goods giant poised for a rally?

Gold Logs First Winning Week in More than a Month

Oil futures reversed earlier losses, after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) denied reports that there was an internal debate to leave the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). In addition, optimism over Chinese demand helped April-dated crude futures tacked on $1.52, or 1.9%, to close at $79.68 per barrel. For the week, black gold added 4.4%.

Gold prices broke free from a four-week losing streak, and turned in their fourth winning session in five, after the U.S. dollar eased. Specifically, April-dated gold futures added $14.10, or roughly 0.8%, to settle at $1,854.60 per ounce Friday, and 2.1% for the week.

