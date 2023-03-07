Markets
SPX

Dow Snaps 4-Day Win Streak With 574-Point Loss

March 07, 2023 — 04:26 pm EST

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The broader market selloff accelerated into the close. It all started after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the central bank may continue to hike interest rates for longer in response to the latest batch of stronger-than-expected economic data. The testimony sent the bank sector spiraling and the 2-year Treasury yield above 5% for the first time since 2007.

The Dow shed 574 points and snapped its four-day win streak. The Nasdaq also lost triple digits and the S&P 500 settled deep in the red, while the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) logged its best day since Feb. 21.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Indexes March 72023

 

nysenasdaq March 72023

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Starbucks (SBUX) CEO Howard Schultz will testify in Senate about the company's alleged union busting following pressure from Senator Bernie Sanders. (CNBC)
  2. WW International (WW) is buying Weekend Health, a telehealth provider that can prescribe weight-management and diabetes drugs, for $132 million. (MarketWatch
  3. Sea stock surged after reporting its first quarterly profit ever.
  4. Another round of layoffs sent Meta Platforms stock higher.
  5. Retail stock nabs new record after top- and bottom-line win.

Earnings March 72023

Unusual Options Activity March 72023

Oil, Gold Prices Plummet Amid Fed Fatigue

Oil prices settled sharply lower on Tuesday, as demand worries festered following disappointing import data out of China. Investors also digested the prospect of more interest rate hikes. April-dated crude dropped $2.88, or 3.6%, to close at $77.58 per barrel.

Gold prices also fell to close at their lowest level in over a week. Today's Fed comments boosted the U.S. dollar, which pressured the yellow metal. April-dated gold shed $34.60, or 1.9%, to close at $1,820 per ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.