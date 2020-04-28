Dow Snaps 4-Day Win Streak

The Dow closed down around 30 points after a volatile day of trading, snapping a four-day win streak. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also closed in the red, after the latter hovered around breakeven. Positivity surrounding states easing lockdown measures and the reopening the U.S. economy appeared dimmed after Dr. Anthony Fauci said opening prematurely could put the country in for "a bad fall." Looking ahead, a fresh dose of high-profile earnings are on the horizon, as well as the conclusion of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) two-day meeting.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Bulls eye outperforming chip stock ahead of earnings.

ahead of earnings. Soft drink stock's post-earnings pop.

post-earnings pop. Plus, one blue chip's mask production buzz; Harley Davidson stock roars higher; and the U.S. airline requiring passengers to wear masks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 24,101.55) fell 32.2 points, or 0.1%. Dow (DOW) topped the charts with a 4.1% win, while Merck (MRK) finished at the bottom with a 3.3% loss.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 2,863.39) lost 15.1 points, or 0.5% for the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,607.73) fell 122.4 points, or 1.4% for the day.

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 33.57) gained 0.3 point, or 0.8% for the day.

5 Items on Our Radar Today

Data courtesy of Trade-Alert

Oil, Gold Finish Lower

Oil futures fell modestly in today's session, as focus shifted to reports of an oil tanker explosion in Syria. June-dated crude fell 44 cents, or 3.4%, to settle at $12.34 a barrel.

Gold futures finished lower today for the third straight session, though further losses were pared by dismal economic data on U.S. consumer confidence. Gold for June delivery fell $1.60, or 0.09%, to settle at $1,722.20 an ounce.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.