Dow Snaps 3-Day Skid Despite Rising "Fear Gauge"

The Dow scored a much-needed triple-digit win today, snapping a three-day losing streak. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq spent times on both sides of breakeven throughout the day, but ultimately joined the blue-chip index in the black. Despite the low-volume session, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) clocked its fourth win in the last five days.
There are no notable earnings reports today.
Commodities Take a Breather to Start Week
Oil prices fell today, cooling off from last week's outperformance. August-dated oil lost 87 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $72.99 per barrel.
Gold also logged a loss ahead of a critical inflation report later this week. August-dated gold gave back $1.50 or 0.1%, to close at $1,931 an ounce.
