Dow slumps 5% on fears of spurt in virus infections, economic worries

June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks deepened losses on Thursday, with the Dow on track for its biggest single day percentage fall since March 18, on fears of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve.

At 12:25 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 1,355.81 points, or 5.02%, at 25,634.18, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 135.13 points, or 4.24%, at 3,055.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 343.77 points, or 3.43%, at 9,676.58.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

