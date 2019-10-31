Markets
Dow Slips 140 Points on Worrying U.S.-China Trade Report

Contributor
lcurrens@sir-inc.com Schaeffer
Published

The Dow lost 140 points today, as sentiment over trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing continued to sour, dampening positive earnings from FAANG names Apple (AAPL) and Facebook (FBB). Specifically, a report from Bloomberg said some Chinese officials are wary over a long-term trade deal amid concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's "impulsive nature." Trump responded to these reports with a tweet assuring that a new "phase one" signing location "will be announced soon." This did little to calm investors, evidenced by the Nasdaq and S&P ending in the red, too, with the latter puling back from yesterday's record high. 

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI - 27,046.23) lost 140.5 points, or 0.5%, with a 0.5% gain for the month. Apple (AAPL) led the five gainers on a 2.3% surge, while 3M (MMM) dragged down the 25 losers on a 2% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 3,037.56) lost 9.2 points, or 0.3%, with a 2% pop for the month. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 8,292.36) finished 11.6 points, or 0.1%, lower, settling 3.7% higher on the month. 

The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 13.22) settled up 0.9 point, or 7.2%, but lost 18.3% for the month. 

  1. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman had some harsh words for Sen. Elizabeth Warren today, in a letter sent to the Democratic presidential hopeful, calling out Warren's critical tweet against him from earlier this month. Cooperman accused her of admonishing him "as if a parent chiding an ungrateful child." The letter was obtained by CNBC. (CNBC)
  2. Three more people have been reported dead as the result of a mysterious vaping-related lung disease that has taken the lives of 34 already, and caused illness in roughly 1,800, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). (Reuters)
Oil Prices Fall for Fourth Straight Day

Oil clocked its fourth straight loss, dampened by weak Chinese economic data, and cooling optimism over a finalized U.S.-China "phase one" deal. December-dated crude futures lost 88 cents, or 1.6%, to settle at $54.18 a barrel. 

Gold popped back atop the psychologically significant $1,500 level, hitting a five-week high as traders turned back to the "safe haven" amid a stumbling U.S. stock market. December gold futures rose $18.10, or 1.2%, to end at $1,514.80 an ounce.


