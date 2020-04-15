Dow Slides as Oil Stocks and Retailers Get Hit

Bank of America and Citigroup were sliding after earnings, but their earnings weren’t bad enough to put them among the 10 biggest losers. Why Noble Energy and Nordstrom were.

Wicked Wednesday. Stocks were in the process of giving back Tuesday’s gains as investors weighed terrible economic results and earnings results from Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS). Empire State Manufacturing, retail sales and industrial production suffered some of their biggest drops on record, reflecting the fact that much of the economy has shut down.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 509.78 points, or 2.1%, while the S&P 500 has dropped 2.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 1.5%.

Citigroup and Bank of America are not among the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, despite dropping 4% and 6.5%, respectively. And that’s because as uncertain as their outlook is, it sure beats what’s faced by oil companies and traditional retailers.

Noble Energy (NBL) and Helmerich & Payne (HP)—one an oil explorer, the second an oil services company—are the two worst-performers, down 14% at $6.26, and 13% to $15.94. Sub-$20 crude oil will do that to an oil company. Noble also cut its dividend and furloughed employees as it tries to rein in its costs.

The third and fourth slots went to two retailers, Nordstrom (JWN) and L Brands (LB), each down about 12%. Reports that J.C. Penney (JCP) was considering a possible bankruptcy filing weighed on oil-school retailers.

As always, there were winners, and on Wednesday none has been bigger than Netflix (NFLX). Its stock has gained 4% to $430.12, a new 52-week high, as analysts raise their target prices ahead of next week’s earnings.

