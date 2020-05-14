Dow Slides as Jobless Claims Disappoint, China Tensions Heat Up

10:13 a.m. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is dropping for a fourth day as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up and jobless-claims data disappoint.

The Dow has dropped 420.89 points, or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 has fallen 1.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite has declined 1.6%.

The market was close to flat around 6 a.m., but the losses started to accelerate after President Donald Trump spoke to Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. The headlines that followed included the fact that the U.S. is considering taking action to delist Chinese companies trading on U.S. exchanges that don’t follow U.S. accounting rules.

The focus during the market’s recent slide has been on the possibility that reopening will go poorly and that the recovery from coronavirus may be slower than expected. Those are well-known concerns, however. What is new to the scene is the flare-up between the U.S. and China, which has gone from just a war of words to potential actions from both sides. That risk had been played down for a while. Now we know those tensions never went away.

Adding to the worries, U.S. jobless claims came in at 2.981 million, more than the 2.7 million economists had expected. For anyone hoping that the pace of job losses would slow more, that had to be a big disappointment. And it raises big questions about whether the current round of fiscal stimulus will be enough—and how much more is needed. “If we don’t have a fiscal compromise, we have a fiscal cliff coming,” writes Evercore ISI’s Dennis DeBusschere. “On June 30th employers have to hire people back or they don’t get loan forgiveness. On July 31st, the extra unemployment insurance goes away.”

And that can’t be good for the market.

Markets Now is a quick take on what’s happening with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and other major market indexes. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Barron’s markets coverage.

