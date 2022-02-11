Dow Sinks as White House Warns of Possible Ukraine Invasion

Stocks wrapped up a volatile week on Wall Street with more losses. The Dow shed 503 points on Friday, after the White House warned Russia could invade Ukraine during the the Olympics. A red-hot consumer price index (CPI) continued to weigh on the markets as well, as did worse-than-expected preliminary consumer sentiment data for February out of the University of Michigan. In turn, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell sharply, with all three major benchmarks logging weekly losses as well. Meanwhile, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) settled at its highest level this month, and logged a weekly win to boot.

Why Under Armour stock brushed off a revenue win.

brushed off a revenue win. Affirm stock extended losses after its earnings blunder .

. Plus, unpacking Cleveland-Cliff's quarterly miss; CCK nabs fresh record; and how Yelp beat analysts' estimates.

The Dow Jones Average (DJI - 34,738.06) fell 503.5 points, or 1.4% for the day, and 1% for the week. Chevron (CVX) led the gainers with a 2% pop, while Salesforce.com (CRM) paced the laggards with a 4.5% drop.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX - 4,418.64) shed 85.4 points, or 1.9% for the day, and 1.8% for the week. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC - 13,791.15) lost 394.5 points, or 2.8% for today's session, and 2.2% for the week.

Lastly, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX - 27.36) added roughly 3.5 points, or 14.4% for the day, and 17.9% for the week.

Pfizer (PFE) delayed its U.S. Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application until April to expand its Covid-19 vaccine to younger kids. (CNBC) Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) was pacing for its worst day since Black Monday, after issuing a disappointing free cash flow outlook for the full year. (MarketWatch) Cleveland-Cliffs stock plummeted after missing analysts' estimates. Crown Holdings stock nabbed a fresh record as the market tumbled. A top- and bottom-line beat helped Yelp stock move higher today.

Oil Settles at 7-Year Highs Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Oil prices closed at a seven-year high on Friday, after the White House warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could be coming. In turn, March-dated crude rose $3.22 cents, or 3.6%, to settle at $93.10 per barrel for the day, and 0.9% higher on the week.

Meanwhile, gold prices edged higher to score a 1.9% weekly win, as well as their sixth-straight gain. Higher inflation continued to provide support for the yellow metal, though fears that Russia may invade Ukraine drove investors to the safe-haven commodity as well. In turn, April-dated gold added $4.70, or 0.3%, to close at $1,842.10 per ounce.

