DOW-Singapore Sports Hub Sign Carbon Partnership Agreement

Dow Inc. DOW recently announced a carbon partnership deal with Singapore Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art, fully integrated sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub. It is the first and biggest Public-Private-Partnership sports facility infrastructure project worldwide. It is owned and operated by Sports Hub Pte Ltd.

This partnership also marks the first carbon mitigation project in Singapore under Dow’s carbon partnership with the International Olympic Committee (“IOC”) as well as the first property-owner collaboration within the program.

Singapore Sports Hub provides an outline for what is possible in terms of adaptable, integrated building design, from its intentional multi-use concept to a commitment to using sustainable materials. Dow and Singapore Sports Hub worked together with urban planning firm Arup to quantify greenhouse gas reductions based on the facility’s beyond-business-as-usual energy efficiency performance during its operational lifetime.

The Sports Hub collaboration is one of the various projects under Dow’s carbon partnership with the IOC, using sport as a medium and going beyond business as usual to advance the adoption of technologies and practices that can build a low-carbon economy.

Shares of Dow have dropped 0.1% in the past year compared with a 7% rise of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dow, in its last earnings call, stated that it expects strong end-market demand, which will continue in 2022. It also expects logistics constraints and low inventory levels across its value chains over the near term.

Dow will remain focused on building on its competitive advantage due to growth from higher-margin, sustainability-driven, downstream solutions and value-accretive investments. Dow also stated that it is well-placed to increase earnings, cash flow and returns once it decarbonizes its footprint and achieves its 2030-2050 carbon emission reduction goals.

