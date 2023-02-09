Dow Sheds More Than 200 Points on Monetary Policy Concerns

Stocks fell today, after the optimism surrounding the latest batch of quarterly reports was offset by worries of the Federal Reserve and its futures monetary policy. The Dow shed more than 200 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq logged more modest losses. Wall Street's "fear gauge," the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), meanwhile, closed at its highest level since Jan. 11.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Disney's options pits exploded after earnings.

exploded after earnings. Where Global Payments stock is facing resistance .

. Plus, next week's biggest events; bulls bet on MGM; and Mattel disappoints in the earnings confessional.

5 Things to Know Today

The Chinese spy balloon that was downed by a U.S. military jet last week is under investigation by the FBI. (CNBC) A group of Republican senators is attempting to rollback rules in place to slash smog- and soot-forming emission from heavy-duty trucks. (Reuters) Everything that Wall Street is looking forward to next week. Casino stock bombarded by bulls after earnings. More on Mattel's lackluster quarterly report.

Oil, Gold Snap Three-Day Winning Streak

Oil prices ended a three-day winning streak today, one session after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh-straight week. March-dated crude lost 41 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $78.06 per barrel.

January's upcoming inflation report and hawkish remarks from central bank officials weighed on gold prices today. April-dated gold shed $12.20, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,878.50 per ounce.

