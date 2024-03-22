DOW Shares Rise 13% in 6 Months: What's Driving It?

Shares of Dow Inc. DOW have gained 13.4% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed its industry’s decline of 1% over the same time frame.

Let’s dive into the factors behind this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s price appreciation.



What’s Going in DOW’s Favor?

Better-than-expected earnings performance in the fourth quarter contributed to the run-up in the company’s shares. Its adjusted earnings of 43 cents per share for the quarter topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. Net sales of $10,621 million also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,316.3 million.



DOW, on its fourth-quarter call, said that it is seeing early positive signs in areas such as construction, automotive and consumer electronics. It will maintain its commitment to financial and operational discipline as it navigates dynamic market conditions in 2024.



The company remains focused on investing in attractive areas through highly accretive projects. It is investing in several high-return growth projects including the expansion of downstream silicones capacity.



Dow also focuses on maintaining cost and operational discipline. It is implementing targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, lowering turnaround spending and boosting productivity. Its targeted actions delivered $1 billion in cost savings for full-year 2023.



Dow’s disciplined and balanced capital allocation priorities are also supporting its Decarbonize and Grow strategy to deliver long-term value creation for its shareholders. It is advancing its Decarbonize and Grow and Transform the Waste strategies, which are expected to deliver more than $3 billion in underlying earnings annually by 2030.



The company received a definitive green light from its Board in November 2023 for its Fort Saskatchewan Path2Zero initiative, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to building the world's inaugural net-zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions-integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Alberta, Canada.



The project is expected to generate $1 billion in EBITDA growth annually throughout the economic cycle and decarbonize 20% of Dow's global ethylene capacity. The investment positions Dow to meet increasing demand in lucrative markets such as packaging, infrastructure and hygiene, with additional potential gains from the commercialization of low and zero-emission products.



Moreover, the company is committed to return value to its shareholders by leveraging healthy cash flows. It returned $2.6 billion to its shareholders in 2023 through dividends and share buybacks. Dow has adequate liquidity of roughly $13 billion and no substantial debt maturities until 2027.

