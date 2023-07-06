Dow Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.31, changing hands as low as $51.76 per share. Dow Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DOW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DOW's low point in its 52 week range is $42.91 per share, with $60.875 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.96. The DOW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

