Dow Set To Straddle Flat Line Until Fed Decision Comes Along

U.S. stock futures showed little movement on Wednesday, as traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stock futures showed little movement on Wednesday, as traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. stock futures showed little movement on Wednesday as traders awaited the latest thinking from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped on Tuesday for a second day, and futures also were lower on Wednesday morning.

The Fed at 2 p.m. Eastern is expected to announce no change in interest rates after three straight reductions. The statement, and ensuing press conference from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, will be closely watched for any interest rate clues in 2020, as well as commentary about the disruptions in the short-term money market.

“Monetary policy in the U.S. will continue to ease. The U.S. public deficit could drag down long-term yields, but the Fed looks set to prevent an overly dramatic rise in interest rates,” said Axel Botte, global strategist at Ostrum Asset Management.

Ahead of that, the latest consumer price data is due, which could show a 0.2% rise for both the headline index and the core in November.

Of companies in the spotlight, Home Depot forecast comparable-store sales growth between 3.5% and 4% next year.

Saudi Aramco shares shot up 10% as the world’s largest initial public offering started trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings may climb, after reporting a better-than-forecast profit and promoting its interim chief executive to run the company following the death of its founder.

GameStop may slide, after the videogame retailer missed sales estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.