Dow Set To Rise On Expectations Jobs Growth Has Resumed

U.S. stock futures were on the rise Friday on expectations that today’s payrolls report will contain good news for the U.S. jobs market.

Ahead of the report, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 72 points, or 0.3%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures had risen 0.4%.

Economists polled by MarketWatch forecast that the Labor Department at 8:30 a.m. Eastern will report the U.S. created 180,000 new jobs last month, rebounding from a lackluster 128,000 gain in October. The jobless rate is likely to cling to 3.6%, just a tick above the postrecession low.

European and Asian stocks also rose.

The background of U.S.-China trade talks also hovered over the markets. China’s Finance Ministry said it would exclude some U.S. soybeans, pork and other commodities from tariffs. The move comes as the U.S. and China are attempting to reach a so-called phase one agreement on reducing trade tensions.

Of stocks in the spotlight, Uber reported more than 3,000 sexual assaults last year. Morgan Stanley kept an equal-weight rating on Tesla but said there is more upside at the electric vehicle maker due to the Cybertruck and China.

