Dow Set To Climb on Kudlow's Upbeat Trade Talk Assessment

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday on optimism over the potential for a U.S.-China trade accord.

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday on optimism over the potential for a U.S.-China trade accord.

U.S. stock futures rose on Friday on optimism over the potential for a U.S.-China trade accord.

After yet another day of nearly zero movement for the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday, U.S. stock futures were higher on Friday.

Bond yields edged higher, and gold futures fell.

Optimism was in the air after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow told the Council on Foreign Relations that the “mood music is good” on reaching a potential early-stage U.S.-China trade deal.

There are quite a few U.S. economic reports on the horizon, notably the October retail sales report and the November reading of the Empire State manufacturing survey.

Amazon.com plans to protest the award last month of a 10-year, $10 billion Pentagon cloud-computing contract to Microsoft that many assumed would go to the online retailer.

Nvidia forecast a return to revenue growth after four quarters of declines, as the chip maker beat estimates for its quarterly results.

The world’s largest Starbucks store is opening in Chicago.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.