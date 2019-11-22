Dow Set To Break Losing Run As Xi Says China Is Working Toward Deal With U.S.

U.S. stock futures on Friday pointed to opening gains after three straight declines for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Asian stocks ended higher, and European stocks also were stronger, as Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing wants to work for a trade deal with the United States. He also said China is not afraid to “fight back.”

President Trump signed a spending bill keeping the U.S. government funded through December 20.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde called for a new European policy mix as purchasing managers index (PMI) data for November underscored the sluggish eurozone economy.

Flash PMI data also is due to come in the U.S., as is the November reading of consumer sentiment.

Car maker Tesla unveiled its angular, electric pickup truck — and the supposedly shatterproof windows broke during Chief Executive Elon Musk’s demonstration.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, has put an options bet on, of over $1 billion, that stock markets will fall.

