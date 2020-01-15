Dow Set For Retreat As Long-Awaited Trade Deal With China To Be Agreed

U.S. stocks were set for a sluggish start on Wednesday as the long-awaited trade pact between the U.S. and China is finally to be reached.

Stock futures pointed to a slightly lower start for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged lower, while gold futures rose about $8 an ounce.

The White House has scheduled the signing ceremony for the China trade deal for 11:30 a.m. Eastern. The text of the agreement will be heavily scrutinized and is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Joseph Little, global chief strategist for HSBC Global Asset Management with about $500 billion of assets under management, said tensions around trade aren’t fully resolved. “There are still concerns about the macro outlook, about the structure internationally with the U.S. still challenging the nominations for the World Trade Organization,” he said.

More results are on tap after a solid start to fourth-quarter earnings season. UnitedHealth and Bank of America both reported results ahead of estimates, while retailer Target warned on holiday-season sales. Goldman Sachs results also are on the way.

The economics calendar includes data on producer prices, a New York-area manufacturing gauge and the release of the Federal Reserve Board’s Beige Book of anecdotes on the economy.

