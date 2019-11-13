Dow Set For Losses As Powell Testimony Awaited

U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

After a day in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average produced exactly zero movement, futures on the Dow fell by over 100 points on Wednesday morning.

Reflecting a move to safer assets, gold futures gained, and the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury fell 4 basis points. Yields move in the opposite direction to prices.

Capitol Hill’s in the spotlight, as the House Intelligence Committee kicks off the public version of its impeachment inquiry while Powell testifies before the Joint Economic Committee.

Powell may reiterate the U.S. is in a “good place” economically and that the central bank isn’t looking to cut further after three straight interest-rate reductions.

Markets also will be awaiting word on tariffs on European automobiles, with expectations the U.S. will delay a decision for another six months.

Consumer price data for October is due at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

The Hang Seng slumped as violence continued in Hong Kong, and European stocks were weaker.

