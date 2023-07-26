Dow Secures Lucky Number 13 After Fed Decision

The Dow made history today, scoring 13th consecutive win -- its longest win streak since January 1987. The blue-chip index traded on both sides of the aisle throughout the day, but closed higher even after the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to their highest level since 2001.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted the central bank would remain "data-dependent" on future rate hikes, signaling neither a preference at the moment toward hiking or pausing at the next meeting in September. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq spent the day in the red, the former snapping a three-day win streak, and the latter holding above 14,000.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Snaps 4-Day Win Streak

Oil cooled off today to halt a four-session win streak. Losses were kept in check by the smaller-than-expected decline in crude supplies. September-dated oil shed 85 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $78.78 per barrel.

Gold rose in response to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments. August-dated gold added $6.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,970.10 an ounce.

