Dow Secures 345-Point Win Amid 'Resolution Rally'

December 29, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

Though a Santa Claus rally never came to fruition, today's attempt at a New Year's resolution rally pushed the Dow up 345 points, with Walt Disney (DIS) and Apple (AAPL) leading the charge. The Nasdaq secured a triple-digit win as well, while the S&P 500 tacked on 1.7%, with both indexes scoring their best day of December. As the year winds down, however, it's worth noting that stocks are still headed for their worst year since 2008. 

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. Southwest Airlines (LUV) which has been under fire for its tidal wave of flight cancellations, says that it expects normal flight operations to begin tomorrow. (MarketWatch)
  2. Brazilian soccer legend Pelé has passed away at the age of 82. (BBC)
  3. How one energy stock -- a top pick of 2022 did this year. 
  4. Netflix stock is on track for its first yearly loss in eight years. 
  5. Lockheed Martin challenges U.S. army contract

There were no earnings of note today.

Gold Looking to Finish Year Near Six-Month Highs

Oil prices settled as Covid concerns in China dampened optimism over commodity demand. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for January delivery lost 84 cents, or 1.1% to settle at $78.12 per barrel.

Gold prices settled higher today. February-dated gold rose $10.20, or 0.6%, to settle at $1,826 per ounce, just short of six-month highs.

