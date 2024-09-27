Dow Scores Triple-Digit Pop, 3rd-Straight Weekly Win

The Dow scored another triple-digit pop and all-time high to close out the week, while the S&P 500 erased earlier gains to settle lower alongside the Nasdaq, which snapped a four-day win streak. The three major indexes still nabbed their third-straight weekly wins, however, as traders unpacked a personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index for August that was mostly in line with expectations, fueling hopes of additional interest rate cuts going forward.

Best week ever for 2 China-based ETFs.

for 2 China-based ETFs. Five Below stock could keep tumbling lower .

. Plus, pharma stock on the rise; differentiating weekly and monthly options; and BMBL plummets.

The Israeli military said it struck the central headquarters of Hezbollah in Beirut, with two people killed and dozens wounded after a series of big explosions. (CNBC) Hurricane Helene has killed at least 20 people as it tears through the Southeastern U.S., flooding the Carolinas and destroying parts of Florida and Georgia. (Reuters) Cleared Schizophrenia treatment lifts pharma stock. What sets weekly and and monthly options apart. Bumble stock pulled back sharply after a bear note.

Oil Prices Nabs Daily Gain, Weekly Loss

Oil prices settled higher on Friday, but still marked a 4% weekly loss as investors questioned how much demand will stem from China's stimulus, and anticipated the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies (OPEC+) to boost production before the end of 2024. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 51 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $68.18 per barrel on the day.

Gold prices settled lower today despite interest rate cut optimism, but the safe-haven commodity is still on track for its best quarter since 2016. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.8% lower at $2,673.20.

